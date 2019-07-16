Norris achieved the maximum despite non-score at Silverstone

McLaren F1 Team‘s Lando Norris has stated that he believes he got the maximum from his inaugural British Grand Prix weekend, in spite of the fact that the rookie failed to score points at Silverstone.

Norris out-qualified teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. once more at Silverstone, placing his McLaren car on the fourth row of the grid – just behind the lead Renault F1 car of Daniel Ricciardo. The Rookie even managed to get the better of his more-experienced adversary on the opening lap – as a superb exchange from both drivers through the fast Silverstone curves of Copse and Maggots saw Norris come out on top.

His race began to unravel as Ricciardo managed to undecut the McLaren driver in the first round of pit stops. However, things went from bad to worse for Norris; as despite another sterling performance from the Brit a safety car that was deployed for Antonio Giovinazzi‘s beached Alfa Romeo all but removed Norris from points scoring-contention. Promoting teammate Sainz Jr. into the coveted ‘best of the rest’ spot in the process.

Norris admitted he was frustrated by losing the position to Ricciardo, although, he was pleased with his start that saw him edge out the Renault.

“I had a really good start.” said Norris. “A little bit of contact in Turn Three caused slight damage but nothing that really made much difference. I did the first stint – got undercut by Ricciardo – which was a little bit frustrating, and then the Safety Car came out.”

The Brit also admitted that he feels he achieved the “maximum possible” at Silverstone despite a poor strategic call which saw the Rookie fail to pit under the safety car and lose out on points as a whole – coming home eleventh.

“With hindsight, maybe we didn’t make the best choice by not boxing, but apart from that I couldn’t do anything else and I feel like I did the maximum possible. “

While Norris was rueful of his disappointing home-race, he stated he still enjoyed the experience and is looking forward to returning.

Norris added, “It’s not the way I wanted my home race to go, but I’ve enjoyed this weekend and I’m looking forward to coming back next year.”