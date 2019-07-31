Norris aiming to bounce back from disappointing German Grand Prix

Lando Norris has admitted that he is desperate to bounce back from a disappointing German Grand Prix and enter the summer break on a high.

Norris suffered his third retirement of the season at the Hockenheimring, following his first-ever Qualifying one exit of the season to compound a dismal weekend in Germany, that only added to the pain of missing out on points at his home race at Silverstone.

Despite this, the Brit is determined to see a return to form at the Hungaroring and is further motivated by his previous form in the junior categories around the circuit that saw him claim a podium at last years Formula 2 Feature race.

“After a disappointing weekend in Germany, I can’t wait to get back on track, which luckily is only a few days away.

The Hungaroring is a track I know quite well having raced there a few times in the past. I managed to get on the podium there in both F3 and F2,” said Norris.

He was further buoyed by his further experience in a Formula 1 car at this circuit, as he completed his first-ever running in a Formula 1 car at this circuit in the 2017 mid-season test, as well as returning twelve months on.

Norris, therefore, aims to return to the points for the first time since last months Austrian Grand Prix and solidify his position in the top ten of the World Drivers Championship.

Norris stated, “It’s also a track that I’ve already driven in an F1 car – I completed tests there in 2017 and 2018. I’m hoping to take that experience into the weekend and leave for the summer break with a good result.”