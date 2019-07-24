Petter and Oliver Solberg Enter 2019 Wales Rally GB

Both Petter and son Oliver Solberg will enter 2019 Wales Rally GB in a pair of Volkswagen Polo R5’s as part of Petter’s ‘farewell tour’.

The 2003 FIA World Rally Champion will enter the British round of the WRC for the 16th time as he bids farewell to professional competition at the beginning of October.

Joining him for the British event will be long-time co-driver Phil Mills; the man who sat alongside him as he won his WRC Drivers title.

Petter Solberg gave the Polo R5 it’s debut back on Rally Spain last season. Photo Credit: 2019 Petter Solberg Media Office.

Solberg said on his final appearance: “Wales Rally GB has always been a special one for me and the chance to bring my professional World Rally Championship career to a close there is fantastic.”

“There are so many memories from this rally, it’s an event which has really been one of the highlights of my career – winning my first ever WRC round, then winning the championship a year later was so special. And so special for my co-driver Phil (Mills), who lives there.”

He continued: “Rally GB is part of my Farewell Tour which is something that’s so important to me. I didn’t want to just make a press release talking about what I’d done in the sport and what a good time I’d had. I always wanted to get out there and do what I’ve always loved to do, what my life has been about: driving competitively.”

“All of my career, the fans and spectators have been really close with me and I want this chance to see them all again and give them something to smile about. I started with the Festival of Speed at Goodwood which was a fantastic event – I’m sure Wales is going to be the same as well.”

Oliver has competed in several events in a Polo R5 in 2019. Photo Credit: 2019 Petter Solberg Media Office.

Competing in a sister Polo R5 is son Oliver, who will make his WRC debut if he passes his driving test back in Sweden before the rally gets underway.

Oliver said on his chance to compete: “It’s fantastic. Just incredible. I have so many memories of papa driving and winning in this rally. Earlier this year I was over doing some testing in the Sweet Lamb stage and honestly it gave me the goosebumps on my arm when I was driving there for the first time. I remember so much from watching this place on the television and then driving it in the (WRC) game.”

“I (have) said all the time this season, I just want to enjoy myself. I just want to take the experience and enjoy the driving. I’m not going to try to make a big star or anything like that – I need to make the finish and find out more about what I heard is one of the most technical rallies in the season.”

The father and son duo also recently appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and wowed the crowds in West Sussex as they appeared on both the main hill climb and rally stage in a range of machinery.

Wales Rally GB takes place between October 3-6.