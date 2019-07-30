PREVIEW: 2019 BRDC British F3 Championship Round Six Brands Hatch GP circuit – Dominant Novalak continues title onslaught in Kent

The 2019 BRDC British F3 Championship heads to the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit for the sixth round of the season with Carlin’s Clement Novalak fifty-five points clear of Fortec Motorsport driver Johnathan Hoggard with just three rounds and nine races left of this thrilling single-seater racing series.

Following the championship’s fleeting visit to continental Europe at Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, the Carlin racer has a sizeable edge over the rest of the field, but after three different winners in the races at Belgium, anything could happen in this weekend’s encounter in the heart of the Kent countryside.

Carlin’s runaway championship leader Novalak heads to Brands Hatch looking to consolidate points lead over Fortec Motorsport’s Hoggard. But with Chris Dittmann Racing driver Ayrton Simmons just nineteen points further adrift, the top three head to the Kent-based circuit all in the mix for title glory.

Novalak’s incredible consistency has seen the Swiss-British racer lead the British F3 Championship since race one at Oulton Park back in April, but as both Hoggard and Simmons showing their class in the last two rounds at Spa and Donington Park, anything is possible as they vie to cut Novalak’s lead this weekend.

Credit: BRDC British F3

Behind the top three, Manuel Maldonado leads the charge after securing his third podium of the season at Spa Francorchamps. The Venezuelan racer will be desperate for a first podium of the year after the Fortec Motorsport driver continues to deliver behind the title contenders.

Douglas Motorsport’s Kiern Jewiss is another local driver to the Kent circuit, and after an impressive run at Spa Francorchamps, he will be hoping to build on that performance. But he is just a point ahead of American Neil Verhagen who is surely drawing closer to his first series win after a duo of poles and four podiums this season.

Fourteen points further behind is Ulysse De Pauw after the Belgian driver endured a torrid home event at Spa Francorchamps and is only a solidary point ahead of the inconsistent Kaylen Frederick, who despite winning in the Ardennes Forest had a less than satisfactory performance. But at just four points ahead of Hampus Ericsson and Benjamin Pedersen, he is in desperate need of a better showing as the season draws to a close.

Credit: BRDC British F3

The second half of the field is headed by Hillspeed’s Sasakorn Chaimongkol, followed by Josh Mason, Nazim Azman, Pavan Ravishankar and Lucas Petersson. Nicolas Varrone will return this weekend for racing action at the Brands Hatch circuit after winning an extraordinary reverse-grid race at his second BRDC British F3 race meeting to leapfrog Kris Wright in the points standings despite the American having competed in every race this season.

It will be another action-packed weekend with qualifying from 12″20 on Saturday followed by the first race at 15:25 later that day. The duo of races on Sunday will take place at 10:55 and 15:45 respectively.