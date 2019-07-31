Räikkönen aiming to maximise Alfa Romeo package in Hungary

Kimi Räikkönen has stressed that the key to this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix is to continue to maximise the Alfa Romeo Racing package, following the disappointment of his post-race penalty at Hockenheim.

The Finn currently resides in ninth in the constructors’ standings on twenty-five points, in contrast to teammate Antonio Giovinazzi who has only managed one so far. This is largely due to Räikkönen’s superior race-pace that has resulted in him scoring points seven times in eleven races this season.

Therefore, Budapest marks another opportunity for the Finn to continue to maximise the package of the Hinwil-based outfit and add to his points tally.

“It will be another case of maximising what we have if we want to stay ahead of the others in the midfield,” said Räikkönen.

Räikkönen also believes that the Hungaroring is another circuit in which the C38 will be competitive, in spite of the tight, twisting nature of the circuit which contrasts the strength of Alfa Romeo’s Ferrari power unit.

The Finn stated, “After Hockenheim, Hungary is another track where we can be competitive.“

He will be aiming to continue his strong form at the Hungaroring, stretching back to his time at Ferrari. The former world champion’s two most recent visits to the Hungarian capital have resulted in back-to-back podiums. Furthermore, Räikkönen is also a one-time winner of this race, taking victory for McLaren in 2005.

With his record considered, Räikkönen should remain confident of points at his next visit.