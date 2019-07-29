Formula 1

Ricciardo – The Race Looked a Lot of Fun Out There

by Ed Spencer
written by Ed Spencer
Ricciardo alongside Kvyat and Stroll
Credit: Renault Media

An exhaust problem was the cause for Daniel Ricciardo‘s early retirement on Sunday’s German Grand Prix with it being his fourth retirement this season in what has been a tough first season at the Enstone based marque as they slipped to sixth in the constructor’s standings behind Scuderia Toro Rosso

The Australian who had qualified thirteenth and was struggling down in that position, when smoke billowed from his Renault F1 Team’s engine on lap 13 forcing him to stop in front of the Mercedes stand and in the process bringing out the virtual safety car which caused his teammate Nico Hulkenberg to dive for the pits for fresh tyres.

”I could see a lot of smoke coming out from the back of the car and that was our day done, it’s certainly a shame” said Ricciardo.

Nevertheless, Ricciardo enjoyed watching the race as a spectator in the Renault’s garage and believed he could have got points in the changing conditions.

”I watched the rest of the race and it looked a lot of fun out there, I would have loved to have been racing as there were opportunities for big points”.

Despite the retirement in Germany, Ricciardo was upbeat for Renault’s chances of getting points in Hungary.

”It’s disappointing but we’ll move on to next week, It’s a tough overall result for the team, but hopefully, Hungary will be better for us.”

Ricciardo is now eleventh in the driver’s championship as the series heads to Hungary the site of where Ricciardo took a stunning comeback victory in 2014 during his first year at Red Bull Racing and with it his second Grand Prix victory.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Ed Spencer

I write a little bit

Related articles

Fourth Place in “Rollercoaster” German GP “Incredibly Satisfying”...

Honda’s Tanabe hails ‘extra special’ German GP result

Steiner: The result looks better than it is

Mercedes’ Shovlin – German GP a very frustrating...

Isola: German GP intermediate tyre data important to...

Tost thrilled with Toro Rosso German GP result,...

Binotto backs Leclerc to recover from German GP...

Horner Believes Verstappen Made German Victory By Keeping...

Renault’s Abiteboul – German GP an emotional rollercoaster

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More