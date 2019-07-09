Romain Grosjean: “We haven’t really had a good weekend for a long time”

Romain Grosjean says it has been ‘a long time’ since the Haas F1 Team has had a good weekend, with the Frenchman admitting the last few weekends have been tough for the team, particularly on race days.

It has been no secret that Haas has been struggling to get Pirelli’s 2019 tyres to work with their VF-19, with the team one of those to vote for a return to the 2018 specification of tyres last time out in Austria, a vote that went ultimately failed to gain the seventy-per-cent needed to succeed to be implemented.

Grosjean says he has been proven right in the recent French and Austrian Grand Prix weekend’s that races were going to be difficult thanks to poor long run performances during Friday practice, but heading into this weekend’s British Grand Prix, he is hoping for a turn around in fortune and an improved performance in order to break into the points for only a third time in 2019.

“We haven’t really had a good weekend, in total, for a long time,” admits Grosjean. “Our race pace in Friday practice these last few weekends hasn’t really been amazing.

“Unfortunately, things then get confirmed in the race. The thing is to have a car that’s fast in the qualifying sim and on the long runs so we have something we can work with going into the race and feel confident.

“That hasn’t been the case in the last two races, and every time we’ve gone into a race, I’ve had the feeling that it’s going to be complicated and, unfortunately, it has been.”

Grosjean knows everyone is working hard behind the scenes to get on top of the problems that has befallen the team in 2019, and he has confidence the situation can be resolved and the pace the VF-19 does have can be utilised better than it has been.

“Everyone is working very hard,” insists the Frenchman. “Obviously, it’s not a situation that anyone’s happy with. We want to make it better, we want to do better.

“So yes, everyone is motivated. We’re all working together. We’re all a part of it, from drivers and engineers to the mechanics and the team principal. It’s the first time in four years we’ve found ourselves in this situation, but it happens to every single team. We will get there.”

Turning his attention to Silverstone, Grosjean says driving around the track is ‘really enjoyable’, and he hopes it can find a place on the Formula 1 calendar beyond this season, with the contract to host the British Grand Prix at the venue currently set to end when the chequered flag flies on Sunday.

“It’s definitely a really beautiful lap around Silverstone,” said Grosjean. “There are a lot of corners, which were corners in the past but are now kind of straight line, at least in qualifying – turns one, nine, 10, 11 and 12. They’re super high-speed, really enjoyable.

“It’s always tricky to really explain the feeling we get. You’re just feeling the g-forces and the downforce. You’re being completely compressed into the seat to take the corner. Knowing the car can do it is just amazing.

“I think Silverstone’s a great track. It’s got a lot of history. I would love to see it remain on the calendar. Obviously, I don’t decide, but it’s one of the races you enjoy going to, with good fans. It’s a beautiful event.”