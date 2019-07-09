Stadium SUPER Trucks

Russell Boyle returning to SST at Toronto

by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Stadium Super Trucks

With the Stadium Super Trucks heading to Canada’s Honda Indy Toronto for the first time since 2016, Canadian Russell Boyle is keen to take part. On Monday, the series announced he would make his return to the trucks at the weekend’s events.

Boyle made his SST début as a 15-year-old in 2015 at Toronto, where he finished ninth and seventh in the weekend’s two races. In 2016, he finished tenth in both of the Toronto rounds, which did not return to the SST calendar for the following season.

After not racing in the series in 2017, Boyle competed in the 2018 Detroit Grand Prix, where he substituted for Robby Gordon in the #7 while Gordon was competing in the Baja 500. Boyle finished seventh and ninth, with all points gained by him going to Gordon in the championship. As such, the 2019 Toronto weekend will be Boyle’s first points-earning race since 2016.

He will drive the #93 truck with primary sponsorship from KranK Off-Road Wheels, while among his associate sponsors is a Volkswagen dealership located in nearby Unionville. The York 9 Football Club, which compete in the Canadian Premier League (and began the fall leg of its inaugural season in early July), will also appear on the truck.

Honda Indy Toronto announced the series’ return in late May. Current SST points leader Matt Brabham and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Sheldon Creed won the track’s latest SST rounds in 2016.

