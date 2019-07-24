Russell buoyed by new ‘test items’ for Hockenheim

Rokit Williams Racing will be bringing new upgrades for the German Grand Prix this weekend according to their driver George Russell. As the Grove-squad aim to revitalise their 2020 season.

The reigning Formula 2 champion has stated that he is looking forward to returning to the Hockenheimring for the first time in three years. With the anticipation heightened by the arrival of a variety of “test items” to the FW42 aimed to end the struggles that the once great team has been plagued by so far this season.

Williams’ struggles have left them in the midst of their worst season in the teams history, as they are yet to get off the mark in 2019. This has left Russell along with teammate Robert Kubica in a two-car race for the majority of the campaign.

“We have some test items that are coming to the track which should hopefully give us a good indication of the direction we need to head in for the remainder of the year,” Russell said.

The Brit also found time to pay tribute to the Hockenheim circuit in itself. With his overwhelming emotion being that of enjoyment surrounding the challenging German circuit.

Russel stated, “I am looking forward to going back to Germany, it’s a circuit I enjoy driving at and I haven’t raced there for three years.“

He also gave some insight into the contract negotiations that saw him land a Formula 1 seat at Williams for this season, with Russell admitting that his initial discussions started with the Grove-squad twelve months ago at this circuit – allowing the Brit to hold the circuit in high-regard due to the “special memories” he associates with it.

“I have special memories there as it was the first time I had a meeting with the team about my 2019 seat. “