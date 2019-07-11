Russell looking forward to inaugural home race

Williams Racing‘s George Russell has stated he is looking forward to his first-ever home race in Formula 1 despite the struggles his Williams team have endured so far this season.

Russell, who took a pair of podiums during his last visit to Silverstone during his Formula 2 title campaign, is excited to make his Formula 1 bow at the legendary Northamptonshire circuit.

This is in spite of the struggles that have maligned Williams so far this season and left the reigning Formula 2 champion without a point in his debut Formula 1 campaign.

“I am really looking forward to Silverstone as it will be my first home Grand Prix,” said Russell.

The Brit continued by reminiscing upon his prior Silverstone successes, describing it as his “favourite circuit on the calendar” placing it above other great circuits such as Suzuka, Monza, and Spa-Francorchamps.

This is sure to be a statement of greater magnitude following the news that Silverstone’s position on the Formula 1 calendar is now safe – as the circuit has reached a deal to remain on the calendar until 2024.

Russell stated, “I have a lot of good memories of Silverstone and it is my favourite circuit on the calendar. So, all in all, it should be a great weekend.”

