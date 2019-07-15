Formula 1

Sainz Delighted with ‘Good Sunday’ at Silverstone after Fending off Ricciardo for Sixth

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

After finding himself eliminated in Q2 during Qualifying on Saturday and down in thirteenth position on the starting grid, Carlos Sainz Jr. drove a superb British Grand Prix on Sunday to claim best-of-the-rest honours in sixth place.

The Spaniard started the race on Pirelli’s medium compound of tyre and was able to go deep into the race before making his one and only pit stop, with the McLaren F1 Team racer capitalising on the mid-race safety car intervention to jump his way ahead of many of his closest rivals.

One of those was Renault F1 Team’s Daniel Ricciardo, with Sainz putting up an almost heroic defence against the Australian for pretty much the second half of the fifty-two-lap race around the Silverstone circuit, with the gap between them less than eight-tenths of a second at the chequered flag.

“A good Sunday!” enthused Sainz.  “After a tough Saturday the plan was always to recover with a solid start, tyre management and a good strategy. Again, we operated it perfectly.

“I overtook both Alfa Romeos off the line to be the first of the Medium midfield runners. The pace was good and we took advantage of the Safety Car to do the only pit-stop I was meant to do today. 

“After the stop I could set a really good pace when it mattered and the battle with Ricciardo for P6 was tense but fun. Good racing. I managed to stay ahead and score some good points for the team.”

Sainz says the team will now turn their attention to the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring in two week’s time, with the intention of maintaining their impressive points scoring run and further extending his point’s advantage over Alfa Romeo Racing’s Kimi Räikkönen in the Drivers’ Championship, the pair separated by thirteen points in seventh and eighth respectively.

“We’ll analyse the whole weekend now and start thinking about Germany,” said the Spaniard.  “Let’s keep pushing.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Lessons Learned from Austria Aided Leclerc’s Run to...

Verstappen “Not Angry But Disappointed” With Vettel Over...

Gasly: British GP “my best Sunday” of 2019

‘Victory Chances Were Slim’ Following Safety Car Period...

Hamilton beaming after record sixth British GP victory

Hamilton Secures Sixth Silverstone Win While Vettel And...

Mixed Qualifying result for Toro Rosso leaves crew...

Renault aiming for double points after successful qualifying

McLaren in the mix for points again at...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More