Steiner: The result looks better than it is

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team‘s Gunther Steiner has stressed that the treacherous conditions that befell the Hockenheimring this weekend masked the Kannapolis outfits continued struggles with race pace this season.

Haas picked up only their second double-points finish of the season at Hockenheim, after their superb season in 2018 which left them fifth in the constructors championship. However, struggles to decipher the Pirelli rubber in 2019 has left them devoid of race pace and residing in a lowly eighth in the constructors.

Following penalties to the Alfa Romeo Racing team, the Haas pair picked up ten valuable points to allowing them to vault above the Swiss-Italian team in the constructors standings. But Steiner is under no illusions about their true potential should the race have been run under dry conditions. In spite of Romain Grosjean‘s position on the third row of the grid.

Steiner did compliment the drivers ability to keep out of trouble, allowing them to maximise the result for the team. This comes after Steiner cut a forlorn figure following the clash between Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at the British Grand Prix.

“The result looks better than it is. Our speed was just not there, but we kept out of trouble. In the end I would say we got everything out of the situation we were in,” said Steiner.

Steiner continued by remarking that Haas just need to continue to push to close the gap and uncover what is the cause of their race-pace woes; stating, “We just need to keep on working.”