Stroll disappointed with tough afternoon in Austria

Lance Stroll has bemoaned a troublesome Austrian Grand Prix that saw the Canadian driver finish a disappointing fourteenth in Austria.

Stroll continued his unfortunate streak of eliminations in the first part of qualifying and then failed to improve on his grid slot due to power unit issues in Austria, leaving the SportPesa Racing Point driver disappointed throughout the race.

Furthermore, the 20-year old found himself bested by teammate Sergio Pérez to compound a difficult afternoon for the youngster and their Silverstone-based team who left the Red Bull Ring empty-handed.

“It was definitely not our race today. The first stint looked promising and I was in the hunt behind [Nico] Hülkenberg and Pérez.” said Stroll.

Stroll then went on to explain that he believed power unit troubles left his weekend compromised, costing him a chance at potential points.

“But then we had some power unit issues to manage for around ten laps, which I think cost us five or six seconds.

“I’m not sure exactly what happened, but we had an issue with the fuel flow meter, so we had to turn down the mode quite a bit, which cost us another place to [Daniel] Ricciardo.”

Stroll now aims to look ahead to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix in two weeks time, with his sights firmly set on putting his Spielberg woes behind him.

“So overall a tough afternoon for sure, but our sights are set on Silverstone and looking forward to the team’s home race.”