Teemu Suninen Before Rally Finland: “The Car Feels a Lot More Competitive Than 12 Months Ago”

M-Sport Ford’s Teemu Suninen believes he’s “in a better place than last year” ahead of his home event, Rally Finland, this weekend.

Suninen comes into the second half of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship after a series of strong results and the Finn wants to continue this as round nine takes place this weekend.

Speaking before the rally, Suninen said: “I would say that I’m in a better pace this year than I was last year, and my experience is on a level now where I can compete for the good results. We had a good two-day test last week and the car feels a lot more competitive than it was 12 months ago.”

“The summer break was long – really long – and I can’t wait to get back in the rally car. Rally Finland is one of my favourites and there is something special about rallying at home – so of course I want to do well there.”

“But of course our rivals will also have made some steps forward and we need to stay realistic. Last year I finished sixth, so my aim is to at least do one better than that.”

Suninen finished the end of the first half of the season in fine form after taking second place on Rally Italia Sardegna, and he also contested Rally Estonia during the summer break in a MK8 Ford Fiesta R5.