Thierry Neuville “Wants to Close The Gap Even Further” on Rally Finland

Hyundai Motorsport driver Thierry Neuville says he’s looking to close the margin Ott Tänak has at the top of the FIA World Rally Championship on this weekend’s Rally Finland.

Neuville comes into the second half of the 2019 season on the back of a podium on Rally Italia Sardegna as he closed the gap between him, Tanak and Sebastien Ogier to just seven points.

He said before the start of the ninth round of the year: “We are also only seven points from first place in the drivers’ championship, and our aim is to close that gap even further in Finland.”

“It’s a challenging event, and one I enjoy driving. You have a lot of good sensations in the car and a lot of adrenaline, especially after the huge jumps. It’s what we drivers really love and I’m hoping it will be a good event for our team this year, as we aim to defend our manufacturers’ position.”

So far in 2019, Neuville has took a total of two victories on both the Tour de Corse and Rally Argentina, with Rally Finland set to get underway on Thursday evening.