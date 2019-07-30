FIA World Rally Championship

Thierry Neuville “Wants to Close The Gap Even Further” on Rally Finland

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Fabien Dufour Worldwide copyright: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Hyundai Motorsport driver Thierry Neuville says he’s looking to close the margin Ott Tänak has at the top of the FIA World Rally Championship on this weekend’s Rally Finland.

Neuville comes into the second half of the 2019 season on the back of a podium on Rally Italia Sardegna as he closed the gap between him, Tanak and Sebastien Ogier to just seven points.

He said before the start of the ninth round of the year: “We are also only seven points from first place in the drivers’ championship, and our aim is to close that gap even further in Finland.”

“It’s a challenging event, and one I enjoy driving. You have a lot of good sensations in the car and a lot of adrenaline, especially after the huge jumps. It’s what we drivers really love and I’m hoping it will be a good event for our team this year, as we aim to defend our manufacturers’ position.”

So far in 2019, Neuville has took a total of two victories on both the Tour de Corse and Rally Argentina, with Rally Finland set to get underway on Thursday evening.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Andreas Mikkelsen on Rally Finland: “You Have to...

Teemu Suninen Before Rally Finland: “The Car Feels...

Paddon Out of Rally Finland After Testing Crash

Petter and Oliver Solberg Enter 2019 Wales Rally...

Evans Forced to Miss Rally Finland, Greensmith to...

WTCR Champion Tarquini Samples Hyundai WRC Machinery Alongside...

Paddon Returns to WRC With M-Sport for Rally...

Breen and Nagle to Make One Off Hyundai...

Teemu Suninen After Sardegna Podium: “The Car Doesn’t...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More