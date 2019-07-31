Verstappen “ready to give it everything” for third victory in four races in Hungary

Fresh from his sublime victory in Germany, Max Verstappen heads to the Hungaroring looking for his third win in four races in the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s victories in Austria and Germany have taken the Dutchman to within twenty-two points of Valtteri Bottas in the drivers’ standings as Red Bull Racing appear to emerge as the closest challengers to Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

Having finished in the top five for the past twenty races in a row, Verstappen now heads to one of his “favourite tracks”, looking to add to Red Bull’s victories in Hungary from 2010 and 2014. His own record at the Hungaroring features three top five finishes, including a fourth place in his rookie season of 2015.

“I like the Hungaroring, it’s one of my favourite tracks and I’m looking forward to going there again this year,” said Verstappen. “It’s a very technical circuit and you really have to hit the apexes to position yourself well for each corner.

“It feels a bit like you’re driving a big car on a small track as it’s so narrow but that doesn’t make it any less fun. My favourite corner is Turn 11, the fast right hander, and it’s a nice feeling when you get it right.

“A good exit from the final corner is also very important as the straight is so long and you have to carry good speed into it.

“Budapest is a beautiful city and there is lots to do in the evenings. The whole Team always looks forward to this race, it’s one of the warmest of the year and it’s normally a good track for us.”

Not only is Max keen on the narrow Hungaroring, he heads there full of confidence following his victory in the wet and treacherous German Grand Prix, piling the pressure on rivals Mercedes and Scuderia Ferrari. Red Bull sit just forty-four points adrift of Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.

“Germany was one of the most crazy and difficult races for me but it was great to come out on top. We all worked so well together and it’s amazing that the pit crew got another world record [1.88 seconds!], even though they had to do nine pit stops last weekend.

“Now we go to Hungary ready to give it everything before the summer break!”