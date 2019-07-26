Formula 1

Vettel kickstarts home race quickest in First Free Practice

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Sebastian Vettel - Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow at the 2019 Formula 1 German Grand Prix - Hockenheimring - Free Practice 1
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Sebastian Vettel was quickest in the first practice session for this weekend’s German Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc completed a one-two for Scuderia Ferrari, as the Italian team continue their pursuit of their first win this season. Lewis Hamilton who was fastest for five minutes of the session just before the hour mark, was three tenths off Vettel in third.

Max Verstappen in the Red Bull Racing was fourth ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who had topped the time sheets for the opening fifty-five minutes on the medium compound. The Finn’s session nearly ended on track though as a loss of grip due to extreme temperatures close to forty degrees celsius caused the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport car to take an excursion into the gravel at the Sachs Kurve before re-joining. Pierre Gasly in the other Red Bull completed the top six and eight tenths off the pace.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was an impressive seventh for McLaren F1 Team in front of Romain Grosjean and Lance Stroll. Daniel Ricciardo was quickest of the Renault F1 Team cars in tenth, as the Australian spun at Turn 1 in the final couple of minutes.

Sergio Pérez was eleventh for Racing Point F1 Team ahead of Lando Norris, while Kevin Magnussen‘s session was curtailed due to a sensor issue on his Haas F1 Team car causing him to stop out on track after the first eighteen minutes and bringing out the red flag.

Daniil Kvyat and Alexander Albon were next for Scuderia Toro Rosso in fourteenth and fifteenth with almost identical lap times. Nico Hülkenberg and Kimi Räikkönen ensured that the gap between them and Ricciardo in tenth is four tenths.

Antonio Giovinazzi endured a tough session for Alfa Romeo Racing in eighteenth in front of Robert Kubica, who has used the upgrades that were brought in by Williams Racing to good effect. He finished over half a second ahead of George Russell, who was not using the upgrades during Free Practice 1.

2019 Formula 1 German Grand Prix - Free Practice 1 - Classification

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
15Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow1:14.013
216Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow+0.255
344Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport+0.302
433Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing+0.317
577Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport+0.647
610Pierre GaslyFRAAston Martin Red Bull Racing+0.800
755Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team+1.049
88Romain GrosjeanFRARich Energy Haas F1 Team+1.061
918Lance StrollCANSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team+1.178
103Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault F1 Team+1.554
1111Sergio PérezMEXSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team+1.591
124Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+1.603
1320Kevin MagnussenDENRich Energy Haas F1 Team+1.746
1426Daniil KvyatRUSRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda+1.763
1523Alexander AlbonTHARed Bull Toro Rosso Honda+1.764
1627Nico HülkenbergGERRenault F1 Team+1.810
177Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing+1.940
1899Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing+2.369
1988Robert KubicaPOLROKiT Williams Racing+2.546
2063George RussellGBRROKiT Williams Racing+3.113
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Related articles

Barcelona Clears Speculation Over Future Of Spanish Grand...

Alfa Romeo Racing’s Vasseur – Work still to...

Albon on German GP – It’s what I...

Hockenheim “a cool place to be” – Daniil...

OPINION: Does Motorsport Need a World Cup?

Binotto hopeful of improved performance in Germany after...

“Hockenheim should suit our package” – Cyril Abiteboul

“We will continue to test items over the...

F1 Launches First Ever Regional Esports Championship in...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More