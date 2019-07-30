“We worked well in difficult circumstances and delivered a very solid performance” – Williams’ Dave Robson

Williams Racing Senior Race Engineer Dave Robson admired the team’s performance at Hockenheim in Sunday’s German Grand Prix.

A performance in a race that was mostly wet throughout, was their best of the season. This had been awarded in the team’s first point of the year, thanks to Robert Kubica‘s tenth place finish following post-race penalties to others.

George Russell finished just one and half seconds behind his Polish team-mate in eleventh, the best of his Formula 1 career so far.

Robson was happy of “sensible decisions” being made by his drivers and staying on the circuit all the way through the Grand Prix.

“The wet conditions made for a hectic and unpredictable race but gave our drivers a chance to try the 2019 Pirelli wet and intermediate tyres in anger for the first time,” Robson said.

“At times the conditions were difficult to judge, especially when it became tempting to fit the slick tyres, however, both drivers made sensible decisions and did well to stay on track. The race team delivered some more excellent pitstops helping us gain a couple of places in the pitlane.

“The engineers and strategists worked well together in difficult circumstances and delivered a very solid performance.”

With less than a week until the next round in Hungary, there is not a lot of time for Robson’s team to look back on what happened in Germany. One aspect in particular that will be analysed is their practice running from Friday, which will give the team an idea as to what items to test after the upgrades they brought to Hockenheim.

“As this is a back-to-back race, we don’t have long to prepare the cars for Hungary and so we head back to the UK for a couple of days to review this weekend, analyse the last of the data from Friday’s running and finalise the plan for FP1 in Budapest,” Robson added consciously.