World RX: Entry List Confirmed for Trois-Rivieres

The entry list for the seventh round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship was revealed earlier this week by the FIA.

Alongside the championship regulars, Jani Paasonen makes a welcome return to the STARD team, with Rokas Baciuska continuing with GCK Academy in the Renault Megane RX. Baciuska has been trying to regain his confidence after being let go from ES Motorsport-Labas Gas in the first half of the season. He performed well in Norway and Sweden and he will be looking to keep the momentum going. Paasonen previously drove for STARD in Catalunya, the UK, and Norway and will now be aiming to score some decent points in the STARD Fiesta alongside Janis Baumanis.

Baciuska will continue with GCK Academy in the Renault Megane. Credit: FIA World RX

Kevin Abbring, current ES Motorsport-Labas Gas Driver, is yet unconfirmed for the Canada round. Abbring has put in some stellar performances in the Skoda in only his rookie season, taking the ES Motorsport-Labas Gas car to the finals in Norway and Sweden.

Kevin Hansen leads the championship by six points over his brother Timmy Hansen coming into the seventh round of the championship. Team Hansen MJP also lead the constructors championship with GRX Taneco following closely behind.

The seventh round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship gets underway on the 3 August. You can catch every session live on the official FIA World RX YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/RallycrossRXTV