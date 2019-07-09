WTCR Champion Tarquini Samples Hyundai WRC Machinery Alongside Mikkelsen

Defending FIA World Touring Car Cup champion Gabriele Tarquini recently sat alongside fellow Hyundai Motorsport driver Andreas Mikkelsen in a WRC experience.

Released on the team’s IGTV channel (HMSGOfficial), the video sees Tarquini experience the power of the i20 Coupe WRC on gravel for the first time with the clip being shot the day after Hyundai took a win and double podium on Rally Italia Sardegna.

As well as sitting alongside Mikkeslen, Tarquini also watched the Italian event closely to get an idea of just what goes on during a WRC weekend for the team.

Hyundai Motorsport Team Director Andrea Adamo said on the video: “To welcome Gabriele to Rally Italia Sardegna was a fantastic opportunity for us to unite the two areas of Hyundai Motorsport business.”

“As the reigning WTCR champion, someone who has played such an important role in development of our i30 N TCR, Gabriele was able to experience the challenges faced by WRC drivers first-hand. Let’s just say he should probably stick to circuit racing and I should stick to my current job! We had a lot of fun and it was a perfect way to cross over the different worlds in which we are involved.”

Tarquini in action in the WTCR for Hyundai. Image Credit: WTCR/OSCARO

While Tarquini added: “I am grateful to Andrea, Andreas and Hyundai Motorsport for the opportunity to experience the incredible i20 Coupe WRC after Rally Italia Sardegna. It was the first time for me to drive on gravel and I was truly amazed.”

“The acceleration, stability on the straight, gear changes, braking, driving style, are all so different to what I’m accustomed, and very impressive. These WRC drivers are crazy and talented individuals. I don’t know how Andrea remained so calm. Even in the passenger seat alongside a pro like Andreas, I was scared. It’s a totally different world to WTCR but equally fantastic; I hope we can return the favour one day!”

The second video in the two-part series will be released later today, with Tarquini getting behind the wheel and Adamo alongside in the co-drivers seat.