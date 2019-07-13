Young Turk Güven tops Friday Porsche Supercup practice

Ayhancan Güven led the way in Friday practice for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup at Silverstone ahead of 2018 race winner Florian Latorre and Julien Andlauer.

The Turkish rookie topped the timing sheets with a time of 2:03.078, outpacing Latorre by 0.197 seconds as the Supercup field explored the track limits around the resurfaced Silverstone, half a second faster than the 2018 times.

Championship rivals Michael Ammermüller and Andlauer traded top spots with Güven and Latorre throughout the 45 minute session.

Credit: Porsche AG / hoch zwei

Guven will be hoping for a better race weekend after being forced out of the last race in Austria with suspension damage on the opening lap, “After the difficult weekend at Spielberg it feels good to be back at the top” he commented to racecam.de.

Latorre was happy with his pace throughout the session as he explored the grip on the new surface, pushing so hard at one point he spun his car, thankfully keeping it out of the barriers.

It was also a good showing for the two Porsche Juniors Andlauer and Jaxon Evans who ended the session in third and fourth.

Double podium finisher Larry ten Voorde finished in sixth place ahead of Jaap van Lagen.

Credit: Porsche AG / hoch zwei

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Tio Ellinas ended the session in eighth place ahead of 2014 Carrera Cup GB champion Josh Webster and current Carrera Cup GB championship leader Dan Harper rounding out the top ten.

Harper’s JTR team-mates for the weekend George Gamble and Seb Perez finished practice in sixteenth and twenty-second in the highly competitive field of thirty-two cars. John Ferguson suffered a spin during his runs, ending the day in thirtieth place.

VIP guest driver Chris Hoy recorded eighteen laps through the session to put in a time good enough for twenty-eighth place, a solid performance from the six-time Olympic champion as he gets to grip with the 911 GT3 Cup car.

Credit: Porsche AG / hoch zwei

In the Pro-Am class Roar Lindand marched on in a dominant fashion, leading the session by seven-tenths over Clement Mateu and championship rival Philipp Sager.

Kenji Kobayashi ended the session slowest, over nine seconds slower than the fastest lap and nearly 4 seconds slower than thirty-first placed Marc Cini. The Japanese driver will need to improve his pace for qualifying as he is currently outside of the 107% time.

Qualifying gets underway at 17:15 today and with the conditions currently cloudy at Silverstone the track temperature is likely to be cooler than in practice.