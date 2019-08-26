Alfa Romeo Needs to Translate ‘Huge Step Forward’ in Performance into Points – Vasseur

Frédéric Vasseur says his Alfa Romeo Racing team has made a huge step forward in performance in 2019, and it is up to them to translate that into a better position in the Constructors’ Championship across the remaining nine Grand Prix of the season.

Kimi Räikkönen has excelled in his role as team leader at Alfa Romeo, scoring thirty-one of the thirty-two points so far, with team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi struggling to break into that top ten on a regular basis.

Alfa Romeo currently sit seventh in the standings but Team Principal Vasseur says the potential is there for more, and the large gains they’ve made should give them confidence to go chasing more points and a better placing in the championship.

“I’m much more focused on the level of performance,” said Vasseur to Autosport. “We are improving drastically. Last year we were 2.5s off, we are on average 1.5 and the [most recent races] we were 1.2.

“For us it’s huge. Then we have to translate it in points, and that’s another story. At least in terms of potential, we made a huge step forward.”

One area Vasseur says Alfa Romeo need to improve is the need to be better prepared for the beginning of the season, with the team needing to come out of the blocks quicker in 2020 than it did this season.

“We did a small step back between last year and the beginning of the season,” admitted Vasseur. “Perhaps not the beginning but we had a part of the season, maybe May, that made it more difficult.

“I think it’s the life of the development. Sometimes you are flat [in terms of performance] for one month, one day you have a big step forward.

“You need to have to look at the global picture. You can’t point out one race compared to last year. Overall we’ve made a progress of 1-1.5%, and this is huge. The next step for us is probably to be a bit more ready at race one, for next season.”