Andreas Bakkerud wins incredible World RX of Canada

An action packed final saw Andreas Bakkerud clinch is first win since Argentina 2016 at the seventh round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship in Canada.

The final was an interesting affair as, shockingly, both Timmy Hansen and Niclas Gronholm failed to make it through with the former failing to make the semi finals. Of the title contenders, it was only Kevin Hansen and Bakkerud that made it through.

Lining up for the final were Timur Timerzyanov and Andreas Bakkerud on Row 1, Janis Baumanis and Guerlain Chicherit on row 2, and Kevin Hansen and Anton Marklund on the back row.

Off the start, it was Bakkerud who got the best initial launch and he took the lead into turn one. Baumanis pulled off a fantastic move, slipping up the inside of two cars to slot into second place.

Timerzyanov took his joker on lap one, as did Marklund; Hansen took his on the next lap, coming out neck-and-neck with Marklund. Hansen tried to slip up the inside but made contact with Marklund, putting him in the wall and ending his race. This promoted Timerzyanov to third.

On lap four there was drama, Hansen spun in turn five, dropping him behind Chicherit on track. This would have huge consequences for the championship.

Bakkerud was uncontested out front and he opted to joker on the last lap. The issues that plagued him in previous rounds didn’t appear and he crossed the line to a euphoric reception from the crowd.

Baumanis crossed the line to take his best ever result in the World RX championship and Timerzyanov crossed the line in third.

While Hansen managed to cross the line in fifth place, he was later disqualified from the final after being deemed at fault for the contact with Marklund. After Bakkerud’s win, he takes second in the championship and lies a mere five points off of the lead after coming into this weekend with a twenty one point deficit. The championship fight is on!

World RX moves to Loheac for the eighth round of the championship in four weeks time. With only three rounds remaining, it’s anybody’s guess as to who will take the title.