Andreas Mikkelsen ahead of Rally Germany: “It’s Important to Find Consistency”

Andreas Mikkelsen is aiming to help his Hyundai Motorsport team out as much as possible on next weekend’s Rally Germany as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the Manufacturer Standings of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship.

Mikkelsen continues his 2019 campaign on the asphalt event alongside Thierry Neuville and the returning Dani Sordo and the Norwegian knows what he has to achieve as the series returns to tarmac since Corsica back in March.

He said on the German round of the WRC: “It’s important to find consistency and score as many points as possible to help the team maintain the lead of the championship.”

“Rallye Deutschland is a beautiful rally, and it will represent our first time on tarmac for quite a while. The rally contains three contrasting days. The Mosel valley and the vineyards are very tricky stages, and then we have the military area, which needs a completely different type of driving before the countryside stages. All are very different, but enjoyable.”

On Rally Finland last time out, Mikkelsen achieved a fourth-place finish and was the highest place Hyundai driver on the event.

Rally Germany begins on Thursday evening and continues throughout next weekend.