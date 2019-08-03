Claire Williams: “For us to get excited about one point would be slightly erroneous”

Claire Williams admits that the single point the Williams Racing team has earned in 2019 so far could be lost if Alfa Romeo Racing’s appeal against their penalties in the German Grand Prix is successful, but it would not make much difference to them.

Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi finished seventh and eighth on the road at the Hockenheimring but were both handed post-race thirty-second time penalties for breaking clutch regulations, which promoted Robert Kubica into the top ten to give Williams their first point of 2019.

However, with Alfa Romeo appealing the decision, that point could be lost but Williams, the deputy Team Principal of the Grove-based outfit, says it would not matter that much to the team due to just how tough the season has been to date where neither Kubica nor George Russell have escaped Q1, nor been a genuine contender for points in any of the first eleven races.

“With the number of points we’ve scored in our history for us to get excited about one point would be slightly erroneous,” Williams is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “Everybody at Williams has been working so hard this year, it has been another brutal season for us.

“So I suppose to get any kind of reward, we should take and we should accept that, even though Alfa have submitted their appeal against that. So I think we’re going to have to wait and see.

“One point for me, as a Williams, I can’t personally be happy with that, and I don’t think our team is necessarily ecstatic about it.”

Williams remain rooted to the bottom of the Constructors’ Championship heading into this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, twenty-five points behind both Alfa Romeo and the Haas F1 Team.