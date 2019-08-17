Dani Sordo on Rally Germany: “Normally I’m on the Pace Every Year”

Dani Sordo is hoping that next weekend’s Rally Germany will reward him with another strong finish following the Spaniard’s strong record on its asphalt stages.

Sordo won the event back in 2013 while driving for Citroen and he’s hoping to produce another strong result next weekend as he aims to help Hyundai in it’s bid to win a first Manufacturer’s title.

He said ahead of the rally next weekend: “I have won here in the past and been on the podium many times. Normally I am on the pace every year, so I hope this year will be the same.”

“Germany is always a nice rally and really special because of the different road profiles. The Baumholder stages in particular are famous for their concrete roads that can wear the tyres, as well as the Hinkelsteins and hairpin turns.”

The Hyundai driver took his maiden WRC win in Germany back in 2013 and has also finished on the podium an additional five times across his career so far.

Rally Germany begins on Thursday evening and continues throughout next weekend