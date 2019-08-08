Entry List Released for World RX of France

Twenty-one Supercars are set to compete in the next round of the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship as the series heads back to Europe in Loheac.
Notably, ESmotorsport – Labas GAS return after missing the Canadian round last weekend with former rally driver, Kevin Abbring, at the wheel of the Skoda Fabia. Abbring has been sensational in his two appearances so far.
The Dutch driver nearly won on his World RX debut in Hell and made the final again at Holjes. For the championship and for the fans, it is brilliant to see Abbering compete again and hopefully he and ESmotorsport – Labas GAS can find the budget to contest the rest of the season.
Four wildcards join the full-time runners. The Pailler brothers (Fabien and Jonathan) will race Peugeot 208s on home soil, as they look to send the French crowd crazy. Herve Knapick at 72-years-old will make a fourth appearance in 2019 in a Citroen DS3. The passionate French will have a lot to cheer for at the end of this month.
Toomas ‘Topi’ Heikkinen returns to the World RX for the first time in nearly a year with GRX and a Hyundai i20. Heikkinen is a two-time World Rallycross winner (Belgium 2014 and 2015) and has made the podium a further six times. The Finn will be one to watch and surely the best of the wildcards in Loheac.
2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship – France Entry List
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|CAR
|3
|Jani Paasonen
|FIN
|Team Stard
|Ford Fiesta
|6
|Janis Baumanis
|LAT
|Team Stard
|Ford Fiesta
|7
|Timur Timerzyanov
|RUS
|GRX Taneco
|Hyundai i20
|13
|Andreas Bakkerud
|NOR
|Monster Energy RX Cartel
|Audi S1
|14
|Rokas Baciuska
|LIT
|GC Kompetition
|Renault Magane RS
|18
|Jonathan Pailler
|FRA
|Jonathan Pailler
|Peugeot 208
|20
|Fabien Pailler
|FRA
|Fabien Pailler
|Peugeot 208
|21
|Timmy Hansen
|SWE
|Team Hansen MJP
|Peugeot 208
|24
|Kevin Abbering
|DUT
|Esmotorsport - Labas GAS
|Skoda Fabia
|33
|Liam Doran
|GBR
|Monster Energy RX Cartel
|Audi S1
|36
|Guerlain Chicherit
|FRA
|GC Kompetition
|Renault Magane RS
|42
|Oliver Bennett
|GBR
|Oliver Bennett
|Mini Cooper
|44
|Timo Scheider
|GER
|ALL-INKL.COM Muennich Motorsport
|Seat Ibiza
|57
|Toomas Heikkinen
|FIN
|GRX Set
|Hyundai i20
|68
|Niclas Gronholm
|FIN
|GRX Taneco
|Hyundai i20
|71
|Kevin Hansen
|SWE
|Team Hansen MJP
|Peugeot 208
|84
|Herve Knapick
|FRA
|"Knapick"
|Citroen DS3
|92
|Anton Marklund
|SWE
|GC Kompetition
|Renault Magane RS
|96
|Guillaume De-Ridder
|BEL
|GCK Academy
|Renault Clio RS
|113
|Cyril Raymond
|FRA
|GCK Academy
|Renault Clio RS
|123
|Krisztian Szabo
|HUN
|EKS Sport
|Audi S1
The championship battle is really heating up and with just three rounds remaining, every point counts. Kevin Hansen, Andreas Bakkerud and Timmy Hansen will need to drive their hearts out and hope for a little bit of luck to win their first FIA World Rallycross Championship title and that fight will only intensify as the final round in South Africa gets ever closer.
First, they will have to deal with a tricky, classic rallycross circuit at Loheac on August 31-September 1.
The Checkered Flag will bring all the latest World RX news as well as previews and race reports. Stay tuned!