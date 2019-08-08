FIA World Rallycross

Entry List Released for World RX of France

written by Nigel Chiu
Credit: IMG/ FIA World RX

Twenty-one Supercars are set to compete in the next round of the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship as the series heads back to Europe in Loheac.

Notably, ESmotorsport – Labas GAS return after missing the Canadian round last weekend with former rally driver, Kevin Abbring, at the wheel of the Skoda Fabia. Abbring has been sensational in his two appearances so far.

The Dutch driver nearly won on his World RX debut in Hell and made the final again at Holjes. For the championship and for the fans, it is brilliant to see Abbering compete again and hopefully he and ESmotorsport – Labas GAS can find the budget to contest the rest of the season.

Four wildcards join the full-time runners. The Pailler brothers (Fabien and Jonathan) will race Peugeot 208s on home soil, as they look to send the French crowd crazy. Herve Knapick at 72-years-old will make a fourth appearance in 2019 in a Citroen DS3. The passionate French will have a lot to cheer for at the end of this month.

Credit: IMG/ FIA World RX

Toomas ‘Topi’ Heikkinen returns to the World RX for the first time in nearly a year with GRX and a Hyundai i20. Heikkinen is a two-time World Rallycross winner (Belgium 2014 and 2015) and has made the podium a further six times. The Finn will be one to watch and surely the best of the wildcards in Loheac.

2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship – France Entry List

NO.DRIVERNATTEAMCAR
3Jani PaasonenFINTeam StardFord Fiesta
6Janis BaumanisLATTeam StardFord Fiesta
7Timur TimerzyanovRUSGRX TanecoHyundai i20
13Andreas BakkerudNORMonster Energy RX CartelAudi S1
14Rokas BaciuskaLITGC KompetitionRenault Magane RS
18Jonathan PaillerFRAJonathan PaillerPeugeot 208
20Fabien PaillerFRAFabien PaillerPeugeot 208
21Timmy HansenSWETeam Hansen MJPPeugeot 208
24Kevin AbberingDUTEsmotorsport - Labas GASSkoda Fabia
33Liam DoranGBRMonster Energy RX CartelAudi S1
36Guerlain ChicheritFRAGC KompetitionRenault Magane RS
42Oliver BennettGBROliver BennettMini Cooper
44Timo ScheiderGERALL-INKL.COM Muennich MotorsportSeat Ibiza
57Toomas HeikkinenFINGRX SetHyundai i20
68Niclas GronholmFINGRX TanecoHyundai i20
71Kevin HansenSWETeam Hansen MJPPeugeot 208
84Herve KnapickFRA"Knapick"Citroen DS3
92Anton MarklundSWEGC KompetitionRenault Magane RS
96Guillaume De-RidderBELGCK AcademyRenault Clio RS
113Cyril RaymondFRAGCK AcademyRenault Clio RS
123Krisztian SzaboHUNEKS SportAudi S1

The championship battle is really heating up and with just three rounds remaining, every point counts. Kevin Hansen, Andreas Bakkerud and Timmy Hansen will need to drive their hearts out and hope for a little bit of luck to win their first FIA World Rallycross Championship title and that fight will only intensify as the final round in South Africa gets ever closer.

First, they will have to deal with a tricky, classic rallycross circuit at Loheac on August 31-September 1.

The Checkered Flag will bring all the latest World RX news as well as previews and race reports. Stay tuned!

0 comment
0
