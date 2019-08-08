Entry List Released for World RX of France

Twenty-one Supercars are set to compete in the next round of the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship as the series heads back to Europe in Loheac.

Notably, ESmotorsport – Labas GAS return after missing the Canadian round last weekend with former rally driver, Kevin Abbring, at the wheel of the Skoda Fabia. Abbring has been sensational in his two appearances so far.

The Dutch driver nearly won on his World RX debut in Hell and made the final again at Holjes. For the championship and for the fans, it is brilliant to see Abbering compete again and hopefully he and ESmotorsport – Labas GAS can find the budget to contest the rest of the season.

Four wildcards join the full-time runners. The Pailler brothers (Fabien and Jonathan) will race Peugeot 208s on home soil, as they look to send the French crowd crazy. Herve Knapick at 72-years-old will make a fourth appearance in 2019 in a Citroen DS3. The passionate French will have a lot to cheer for at the end of this month.

Credit: IMG/ FIA World RX

Toomas ‘Topi’ Heikkinen returns to the World RX for the first time in nearly a year with GRX and a Hyundai i20. Heikkinen is a two-time World Rallycross winner (Belgium 2014 and 2015) and has made the podium a further six times. The Finn will be one to watch and surely the best of the wildcards in Loheac.

2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship – France Entry List

NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM CAR 3 Jani Paasonen FIN Team Stard Ford Fiesta 6 Janis Baumanis LAT Team Stard Ford Fiesta 7 Timur Timerzyanov RUS GRX Taneco Hyundai i20 13 Andreas Bakkerud NOR Monster Energy RX Cartel Audi S1 14 Rokas Baciuska LIT GC Kompetition Renault Magane RS 18 Jonathan Pailler FRA Jonathan Pailler Peugeot 208 20 Fabien Pailler FRA Fabien Pailler Peugeot 208 21 Timmy Hansen SWE Team Hansen MJP Peugeot 208 24 Kevin Abbering DUT Esmotorsport - Labas GAS Skoda Fabia 33 Liam Doran GBR Monster Energy RX Cartel Audi S1 36 Guerlain Chicherit FRA GC Kompetition Renault Magane RS 42 Oliver Bennett GBR Oliver Bennett Mini Cooper 44 Timo Scheider GER ALL-INKL.COM Muennich Motorsport Seat Ibiza 57 Toomas Heikkinen FIN GRX Set Hyundai i20 68 Niclas Gronholm FIN GRX Taneco Hyundai i20 71 Kevin Hansen SWE Team Hansen MJP Peugeot 208 84 Herve Knapick FRA "Knapick" Citroen DS3 92 Anton Marklund SWE GC Kompetition Renault Magane RS 96 Guillaume De-Ridder BEL GCK Academy Renault Clio RS 113 Cyril Raymond FRA GCK Academy Renault Clio RS 123 Krisztian Szabo HUN EKS Sport Audi S1

The championship battle is really heating up and with just three rounds remaining, every point counts. Kevin Hansen, Andreas Bakkerud and Timmy Hansen will need to drive their hearts out and hope for a little bit of luck to win their first FIA World Rallycross Championship title and that fight will only intensify as the final round in South Africa gets ever closer.

First, they will have to deal with a tricky, classic rallycross circuit at Loheac on August 31-September 1.

The Checkered Flag will bring all the latest World RX news as well as previews and race reports. Stay tuned!