Ferrari ‘Can’t Take Satisfaction’ from Hungary Result Despite Vettel Podium – Binotto

Mattia Binotto admits there is very little satisfaction to take away from the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend despite Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc finishing third and fourth respectively on Sunday.

Both Scuderia Ferrari drivers were over a minute down on race winner Lewis Hamilton despite only pitting the once compared to the double visit to the pit lane for the Mercedes AMG Motorsport driver.

Binotto, the Team Principal of the Maranello-based outfit, said the lack of downforce played against Ferrari at the Hungaroring, and coupled with the hot conditions made for a difficult race for both drivers.

“We can’t take satisfaction from today’s result, when what was mainly to blame was a lack of aero downforce, which at the moment penalises us even more in the race than in qualifying,” said Binotto.

“The hot conditions did not help and actually caused us more problems in terms of reduced grip levels.”

Leclerc ran third for the majority of the afternoon only to see team-mate Vettel catch and pass him in the closing stages, remnants of the German pitting later than the Monegasque for his one and only pit stop.

“Sebastian did a good job of managing the tyres in the first stint, thus lengthening it, which meant he could fit the softs and run with them to the chequered flag,” said Binotto. “However, we have to understand why Charles’ tyres wore so much and fix it for the coming races.

“We pitted him, as his rears were very used and there was nothing else we could do. From a track on which we knew we would struggle, we still head home with the same number of points of our closer rivals.”

Binotto says they will analyse just what went wrong in Hungary prior to the summer shut down but they will come back fighting in Belgium, which comes just one week ahead of the teams’ home race in Italy.

“Next week we will continue to work on analysing data and preparing for the next two races in Spa and Monza,” said Binotto, “however, before then we have the summer break which will be good for the entire team, that has really worked so hard over the past few months.”