Ferrari focused on amending reliability troubles – Binotto

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto has stressed that the Maranello outfit is focused on determined to halt the raft of reliability gremlins that have begun to affect the team in recent races as they head to Budapest.

These mechanical issues were brought into prominence at last weekend’s German Grand Prix Qualifying session, as Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were both stricken with faults that left them tenth and twentieth on the grid respectively.

This continued the trend that began at the Austrian Grand Prix in June, as Vettel was left a lowly tenth on the grid due to a similarly calamitous technical failure.

This has left the pressure firmly mounted upon Binotto, as the Italian aims to amend the ailments that have stricken the Scuderia so far this season.

“Of course, we are focusing on resolving our recent reliability problems to ensure they do not occur again,” said Binotto.

Binotto highlighted cooling will be the major concern for teams as Formula 1 heads to the Hungarian capital for round twelve of the season, due to the heat, as well as the constant stress on the tyres due to the twisting nature of the circuit.

The Ferrari Team Principal stated, “Budapest is a track where cooling is usually an important factor and where cars run in maximum downforce configuration.

The tyres come under a lot of stress, because of the type of corners and that even applies over a single lap in qualifying,” he continued.

Finally, Binotto stressed that this race will be critical for Ferrari to measure their progress in regards to aerodynamic upgrades, as well as allowing them to evaluate the car on a circuit with unique characteristics.

“It will be important to see if this race provides further confirmation that our car has improved on various types of track. We will be able to count on the various elements we introduced recently, as well as some aerodynamic updates,” said Binotto