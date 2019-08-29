Ferrari’s Binotto – We are more motivated than ever to do well

Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has said the team are “more motivated than ever to do well”, as the 2019 season gets back underway at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend following the Summer break.

Binotto said the team are ready to start racing again having taken some time off to recuperate.

“The season resumes in Belgium at the wonderful Spa-Francorchamps circuit, one of the most complete tracks on the championship calendar. We stopped work for a few days, just enough to recharge the batteries before returning to the track, ready to do battle once again,” he said.

He added: “We are more motivated than ever to do well in the second part of the season, starting right now this weekend.”

Binotto noted that the circuit presents a challenge for the teams as a balanced setup is required; the cars run at a high average speed, the first and last sectors having long straits where top speed is the overarching factor. This contrasts with the middle sector which needs a more balanced set-up and high level of downforce.

“At Spa, the cars run at a high average speed: the first and last sectors feature long straights where good top speed is the main requirement, while the middle section has many corners where one needs a well balanced car with a higher level of aerodynamic downforce, which usually makes the difference.

“That means we will be working on finding the right compromise when it comes to car set-up,” said the Italian.