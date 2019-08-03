Giovinazzi Given Grid Penalty While Räikkönen Makes Top Ten

Both Alfa Romeo Racing are unsure of their race pace as Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi had contrasting fortunes in qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Finn reached the top ten shootout while Giovinazzi exited in the second part of qualifying with his fastest time eight tenths of a second slower than his more experience team-mate.

Räikkönen managed tenth as he admitted he didn’t quite have the pace of the two McLaren F1 Team cars and Romain Grosjean who line up in front of him.

“A bit disappointed that it’s just P10, on the other hand I did my fastest lap of the weekend when it mattered so I can’t really complain.

“The car felt pretty good although we’re lacking a bit of pace compared to the McLarens, which were our targets.

“Tomorrow is another story, after the lack of running on Friday there will be a few question marks about race pace but that’s the same for everyone, isn’t it?”

Giovinazzi admitted it was “a tough qualifying session” as he was knocked out in the second part of qualifying.

He set the fourteenth fastest time but will start seventeenth due to a grid penalty.

The midfield was once again very tight and the Italian admitted he came up short in his attempts to reach the top ten.

“It was a tough qualifying session today.

“I went wide in turn 11 in Q1 and the car didn’t feel right afterwards, so we will need to check if something happened.

“The midfield is very tight, details can make all the difference and today we fell a bit short.”

The Italian received a three place grid penalty for blocking the Racing Point F1 Team of Lance Stroll at the end of the first part of qualifying and is unsure on the race pace of the Alfa Romeo but Giovinazzi is hoping to be competitive on Sunday.

“We are not where we’d like to be on the grid, especially with the grid penalty we received, but we have plenty of data to look into ahead of the race.

“It’s hard to tell where we stand when it comes to race pace, but I hope we can be competitive tomorrow.”