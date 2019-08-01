Giovinazzi taking the positives from Hockenheim into Budapest

Antonio Giovinazzi has stated that he aims to take the positives from his performances at the German Grand Prix into the Hungaroring, in spite of the fact that his good work was undone with a post-race penalty.

Giovinazzi crossed the line just behind his teammate Kimi Räikkönen in eighth place, provisionally adding to his solitary point so far this season. However, a post-race penalty of thirty seconds for a clutch infringement left the Italian lamenting another wasted opportunity.

Despite this disappointment, the Italian is taking the positives from the experience, namely, his speed and consistency in the challenging conditions. Giovinazzi, therefore, aims to continue this form into Hungary and enter the summer break on a high.

“Let’s focus on the positives from Hockenheim. We were quick in Germany, we didn’t do driving mistakes in very challenging conditions and we could have been right behind the leaders.

We need to focus on that and try to keep this level of performance in Budapest,” said Giovinazzi.

Finally, the Italian also expressed his affinity towards the Hungaroring, as it’s a circuit he enjoys thoroughly. The Italian aims to capitalise on this and enter the summer break with another good result and help his Alfa Romeo Racing team move up from ninth in the Constructors standings.

Giovinazzi stated, “The Hungaroring is a track I like and hopefully, we can have a good result to finish the first part of the season.”