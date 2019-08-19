Grosjean Unconcerned About Formula 1 Future: “I’m happy with my performance”

Romain Grosjean is not as concerned about his status within Formula 1 as he was twelve months ago, with the Frenchman feeling his performances this year have been more consistent to what he was doing back in 2018.

The Haas F1 Team has endured an extremely tough start to its fourth season in Formula 1, sitting as they do ninth in the Constructors’ Championship with nine races remaining, ahead only of the ailing Williams Racing squad, and Grosjean has recently requested a return to the Australian Grand Prix-spec VF-19 as opposed to the updated Spanish Grand Prix-spec car that team-mate Kevin Magnussen continues to utilise.

Despite only scoring three times in the first twelve races and finding himself sitting seventeenth in the Drivers’ Championship, Grosjean believes he has been performing at a more consistent level and is making fewer mistakes in 2019 compared to last year, and does not fear for his future as much as he did at the same time in 2018 when mistakes were more common.

“I was more worried last year than this year,” Grosjean is quoted as saying by Crash.net. “Last year there were a lot of reasons that I could have ended up this year at home, and I did many mistakes that I shouldn’t have done with my experience.

“But I think since then, I have recovered pretty well. I think everything we have been saying this year – the eye-opener for the guys on reverting to the old-spec car, because I asked, shows that the experience is very important in Formula 1.

“Everything in the team has now changed. The focus is on the different parts and how we make sure we improve the car other than we just put upgrades without really knowing where we are.

“The races, I’m happy with my performance. I think in qualifying I could have been better earlier in the year but now it’s back to where it was. As I said, last year there were many reasons, to be frank, to stay home. This year I guess there are many less.”