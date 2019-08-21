Gus Greensmith on Rally Germany: “I’m Really Excited for This One”

Gus Greensmith says “as long as he’s relaxed the times will come” on his first appearance on tarmac in the Ford Fiesta WRC.

Greensmith again this weekend fills in for Elfyn Evans who sits out the event on medical grounds after his heavy landing on Rally Estonia back in July and Greensmith wants to show what he can do on asphalt for M-Sport Ford.

He said ahead of the event: “I’m really excited for this one – tarmac is the surface I grew up on, so this is my kind of territory. I thought the Ford Fiesta WRC was quick on gravel – but it’s another level on tarmac!”

“Being a tarmac event, the margins are smaller and everything feels that little more on the edge. But our focus is on gaining the full experience of the rally, and if I’m relaxed I’m confident the times will come too.”

He added about his preparations for the German rally: “I’ve had a day and a half testing in Germany to prepare, and everything has been really promising so far. I felt immediately more comfortable with the Fiesta WRC on Tarmac, and the feeling behind the wheel was truly special.”

The young British driver will make his third appearance of the season in the top-level Fiesta WRC after competing on several events in the WRC2 PRO class in a Fiesta R5.

Rally Germany begins tomorrow night and continues throughout this weekend with daily updates on The Checkered Flag.