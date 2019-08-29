Haas’ Steiner on Potential 2020 F1 Schedule: “There’s a good blend of new, semi-classic and classic tracks”

Guenther Steiner believes there is a good mix of races on the planned 2020 Formula 1 schedule, with the new events at Zandvoort and Hanoi complementing well the pre-existing races on the schedule.

Formula 1 returns to the Netherlands for the first time since 1985 next season, with Zandvoort set to host the first European race of 2020, while Vietnam joins the calendar for the first time.

Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Steiner, the team principal of the Haas F1 Team, says there is a ‘good blend’ of venues on the calendar, with the new events an exciting prospect for everyone involved in the sport.

“I think at the moment we have a good mix,” said Steiner. “We’ve got a few classics, a few semi-classics – which are races that have been here around 10-15 years, and then we’ve got new ones, which is always exciting.

“Take Zandvoort. It’s a classic circuit, but it hasn’t been run in a long time. Going back there will be interesting. Hanoi’s a completely new venue, which is, for sure, interesting, both for Formula 1 and Vietnam. I think at the moment there’s a good blend of new, semi-classic and classic tracks.”

One of the worries about having an extended twenty-two race schedule in 2020 is the risk of burn out for the mechanics and engineers, and Steiner admits there is a need to ease off with other activities if they are to make the longest Formula 1 season in history work.

“At the moment, when they’re talking of adding just one more race, it maybe means doing a bit less testing,” Steiner added. “We’re trying to find a way to do one more which means we don’t have to rotate people, but there is a point where you have to start rotating and giving people a few races off.

“At 22 races, I think there is enough understanding between the teams that we just need to do less activities in other areas to make up for the additional race.”