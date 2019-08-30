Harper Sets Porsche Carrera Cup GB Free Practice Pace At Silverstone

Championship leader Daniel Harper set the pace in both of today’s Porsche Carrera Cup GB free practice sessions as 19 car entry tackled the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit in preparation for their weekend supporting the FIA World Endurance Championship.

As has become a familiar sight this season it was the name of the 2018/19 Porsche GB Junior driver that topped the timesheets across two sessions in the Silverstone sunshine, but 2014 champion Josh Webster ended the day only 0.057s adrift.

Those two were a good chunk of time ahead of the chasing pack, with Harper’s chief title challenger Lewis Plato almost a second adrift in third. George Gamble led the charge for Amigos Redline Racing in fourth, with team-mate Seb Perez back in 11th overall and eighth of the Pro runners.

A superb performance from Esmee Hawkey saw her set the Pro Am pace in both sessions and lap quicker than no less than four Pro class contenders. Jamie Orton completed the top six ahead of Tom Roche and the second best Pro Am driver, Karl Leonard.

Dan Vaughan and Adam Hatfield rounded out the top ten ahead of Perez. Ahead of his second appearance of the season, Sam Brabham was twelfth quickest and the penultimate Pro Am runner, with a frustrated Jack McCarthy two places further back.

The Am class was topped in both sessions by the current points leader Justin Sherwood. He ended up just under two tenths of a second clear of Adam Knight, who returns to the grid for the first time since Donington Park, while John Ferguson was third.

Alongside Knight, two other drivers are making their return to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid this weekend. Dan Kirby has curtailed his Ginetta GT4 SuperCup campaign to compete with Rob Boston Racing, while Fraser Robertson joins him in making a first outing of the season with Redline Racing.

