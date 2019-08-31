Porsche Carrera Cup GB

High Five For Harper With Silverstone Pole Position

by Simon Paice
For the fifth time in six Porsche Carrera Cup GB qualifying sessions this season, Daniel Harper topped the timesheets to secure pole position for this afternoon’s opening race around the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

The 2018/19 Porsche GB Junior driver led the way after the opening runs, before Josh Webster briefly dethroned him as the cars returned to the track. Harper hit back in the closing minutes though, with session best times in all three sectors securing him pole by 0.278 seconds.

Webster will join him on the front row for a second consecutive meeting, with the top two comfortably clear in the times over the next best drivers as they had done in Friday practice. Lewis Plato was third overall, over eight tenths of a second off the top.

George Gamble qualified outside the top three for the first time since the Brands Hatch season opener in fourth ahead of Jamie Orton and Seb Perez. Esmee Hawkey bounced back from having an early time disallowed for track limits to lead Pro Am for the third meeting in a row.

She led a closely matched group, with a two tenths of a second separating her, class title rival Karl Leonard, Pro contender Tom Roche and Sam Brabham. It was an impressive display from Brabham, outpacing a number of more experienced Porsche drivers on his second outing of the year..

Dan Vaughan and Jack McCarthy rounded out the Pro and Pro Am classes respectively in 12th and 13th, while Adam Knight produced a superb lap to record the Am pole on his first outing in the championship since April. He was two tenths of a second clear of Justin Sherwood.

The Am class was rounded out by Peter Kyle-Henney, Dan Kirby, John Ferguson and Fraser Robertson, with six and a half seconds splitting the 19 car field around the 3.66 mile circuit. Race one is coming up at 13.05, with a live stream available to watch by clicking here.

