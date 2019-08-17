Stadium SUPER Trucks

John Holtger to make SST debut at Road America

by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Stadium Super Trucks

14-year-old Wisconsin native John Holtger will be the youngest driver in the field when he makes his Stadium Super Trucks début at his home track Road America. On Friday evening, John Holtger Off-Road Racing announced the news via Facebook.

“It has officially been announced today that Lucas Oil Off Road Racer and U.S. Legend Car Driver, John Holtger, will make his first ever race start in a Stadium Super Truck next weekend at Road America in Elk Hart Lake, WI,” a team statement read. “John will debut as the youngest SST driver from Wisconsin to race at Road America!

Holtger, who races in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series and Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League and won the Modified Kart title in the latter in 2018, tested a Stadium Super Truck in July. He is currently third in the LOORS’ Mod Kart division standings.

He will drive the #44 truck with sponsorship from off-road parts company Race Driven, Astro Hydraulics, Auto Haus, telecommunications distributor Millennium, and utility contractor Holtger Bros., Inc. The number has not appeared in SST competition since Adam Andretti raced in the Lake Elsinore Diamond round in 2017.

2019 will mark SST’s second year of racing at Road America, doing so as a support event to the NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCTECH Manufacturing 180. Robby Gordon and current points leader Matt Brabham won the two rounds at the road course in 2018.

Justin Nguyen

Justin is an American-based reporter who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaOMatic

