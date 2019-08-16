Johnathan Hoggard ‘looking forward’ to continuing title battle at Silverstone

Fortec Motorsports’s star Johnathan Hoggard is looking forward to resuming his fight at the top of the 2019 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship ahead of the series second visit to Silverstone GP circuit this year. The Spalding racer heads to the Northamptonshire circuit forty points behind Carlin’s Clement Novalak with just two rounds and six races to go in what has been a fascinating title fight thus far.

Hoggard heads to Silverstone hopeful of closing the gap to his main rival, knowing that he will need big results in the last two rounds to stand any chance of beating Novalak to the title.

The British-Swiss racer has been ridiculously consistent all-season long as, despite only two wins, he has finished every race in the top ten without fail. Hoggard, by contrast, has suffered two retirements of the course of the campaign which has seen him just a step behind his nemesis since the first incident at Snetterton back in May.

But, he has form on his side as at the series last appearance at Silverstone, he secured two second-place finishes, including a storming drive from twelfth on the grid in race two. Added to the fact that at Brands Hatch two weeks ago, Hoggard took a double pole position and claimed his fifth win of the season to slice fifteen points out of the deficit to Novalak.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Fortec Motorsports’s main driver is feeling confident and said:

“I’m looking forward to continuing the battle for the title. It’s going to be tough but I will be out to give it everything! We have had good results at Silverstone earlier in the year and with how my current form is looking I’m hoping that we can have another good weekend.”

It is a vital weekend for Hoggard and he knows that he needs to take sizeable chunks out of Novalak’s healthy points lead. But coming off the back of Brands and confident in the knowledge that he goes well around Silverstone, he is fully focused on the challenges that lie ahead.

Following Friday testing, the racing action begins in earnest; starting with qualifying at 1025 on Saturday morning and race one at 1425 later that afternoon. The action resumes on Sunday morning with the reverse-grid race at 1010 and the final race of the weekend at 1455.