Kris Meeke Wants to “Secure a Good Result for the Team” on Rally Germany

Toyota GAZOO Racing’s Kris Meeke says that he hopes he can again find a “great feeling” in the Yaris WRC on Rally Germany this weekend.

The 2019 FIA World Rally Championship makes its return to asphalt since the Tour de Corse in March on the German event and Meeke wants to show he has the pace for a strong result.

Speaking ahead of the rally, he said: “After a run of gravel events, I’m really looking forward to competing on asphalt again. I’ve had a great feeling with the Yaris WRC so far on asphalt and I hope that we can find that again in Germany.”

“It’s always a really demanding event because of the three different types of terrain and, on top of that, the weather is often changing from one stage to the next. But it’s a rally where I’ve been competitive in the past and I really hope that we can secure a good result for the team.”

Meeke had been set for a positive result on Rally Finland in the previous round of the championship after battling with teammates Ott Tänak and Jari-Matti Latvala before he hit a rock midway through the second day of action that ended his chances of a positive result.

