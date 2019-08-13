Kubica Seeking Car Consistency in Order to Improve Performance Levels of FW42

Robert Kubica says he is still seeking to find consistency with his FW42 in 2019, with the Williams Racing driver looking to improve his performances across the second half of his return campaign to Formula 1.

The Polish racer returned to the sport at the beginning of this season for the first time since his life-threatening rally crash in 2011, and has scored Williams’ only point of the season, although his tenth place in the German Grand Prix remains provisional due to Alfa Romeo Racing’s appeal about their post-race penalties.

Kubica says the season has been complicated right from the beginning, with the performance of the FW42 not as anyone within the team would have hoped it would be, and he hopes the car can act more consistently across the remaining nine Grand Prix of 2019, starting with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on 1 September.

“It has been complicated,” said Kubica to Motorsport.com. “Overall there are a few things that we have to get on top of apart from the performance of the car.

“I think once we fix them or we have more consistency it will be much easier, so hopefully the second part of the year we’ll get on top of it and then at least we’ll be able to have consistent performance every weekend, which will be much easier.

“You can always improve everywhere, but as I said, we have to have consistency. Once you have consistency in the car it will also be much easier from the driver point of view to be consistent and to work on small details and this is in the end what it comes down to in F1.”

Williams appeared to make a step forward in performance during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, at least on team-mate George Russell’s side of the garage, but Kubica remains cautious to say the team have turned a corner after a horror start to the season.

“We have to wait and see,” said Kubica. “For sure George had a much better performance but the car was the same as in Hockenheim and in Hockenheim it was not looking like we made big progress.

“Putting it in a different way, we made progress but also the others did so the gap was still big.

“Here he managed to qualify in front of a few cars and he was much closer to the pack. We hope we will be able to continue with this trend although it will require a lot of work.

“After the break we have completely different tracks so we have wait and see if we’ll be able to close the gap and stay more attached to the others are George was here.”