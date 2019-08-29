Lance Stroll: “There are nine races to go and lots of opportunities to score good points”

Lance Stroll says the Racing Point F1 Team can have a stronger second half of 2019 than it did in the first half, with the team currently sitting eighth in the Constructors’ Championship heading into this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Canadian has finished inside the top ten on just four occasions in 2019, with his best result coming in the wet-dry German Grand Prix where he claimed an excellent fourth, and he currently has outscored team-mate Sergio Pérez by eighteen points to thirteen.

Stroll says Racing Point should be aiming for points in each of the remaining nine races of 2019, starting this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

“I’m feeling ready to get back to racing after the holidays,” said Stroll. “It’s been a long time since Budapest and I’m really looking forward to the second half of the season.

“I think we can be stronger in the coming races and there are more new parts coming through. We definitely won’t stop pushing because there are nine races to go and lots of opportunities to score good points.”

Stroll goes against the grain of many other drivers by admitting Spa-Francorchamps is not amongst his favourite circuits, but he still has the time to acknowledge the importance and history of the event.

He says the challenge of Eau Rouge has lessened in recent years thanks to the ability of modern-day Formula 1 cars to go through the section flat-out, but it still needs precision on every lap.

“Spa has never been my absolute favourite circuit – which is quite unusual because I know most drivers love racing there,” said the Canadian. “It’s obviously a legendary track with some special corners and it’s very high-speed.

“Eau Rouge is the corner everybody talks about, but it’s a flat-out corner these days so you just need to be very precise to carry as much speed through it as possible. Getting a clean exit out of turn one is also really important because you’re on full throttle all the way up the hill to turn five.

“The famous Spa weather also adds some drama because you know there’s always a big chance of rain at some point over the race weekend. The lap is really long too so even if it’s wet in one part of the lap, it can be dry at the far end of the track.”

Stroll has an extra incentive each time they race at Spa-Francorchamps, as he feels it is something like a home race for him, with his mother being from Belgium, and he hopes to secure a positive result there in 2019.

“It’s another home race for me because my mother is from Belgium so in that sense it’s a bit more special for me,” said Stroll. “I’d love to kick off the second part of the year with a strong result.”