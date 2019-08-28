Lando Norris “ready to go again” as Formula 1 returns from summer break

With an impressive first half to his rookie season behind him, Lando Norris says he’s “ready to go again” as Formula 1 return from its summer break at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix.

Norris heads to Belgium on the back of a strong start to his rookie campaign with the McLaren F1Team; the opening twelve races have seen Norris score on five occasions, twice finishing a high of sixth place.

With the second half of the 2019 season getting under way this weekend, Norris already has an eye on the season-ending “fly-away” races, while he’s excited to race once again at the legendary Spa-Francochamps first.

“I’m really excited to get back in the car again,” says Norris. “It was nice to take some time out and recharge, but I’m ready to go again.

“I’ll be working flat-out for the rest of the season, getting prepared for the races ahead with my engineers and making sure I’m on top of the fly-aways to come at tracks that I’ve never raced on.

“I’ve driven at Spa quite a few times though, including in FP1 last year. I also made it to the podium in F2 last year as well. I’ll be ready to hit the ground running and start pushing from my first lap.

“It’s an awesome track, definitely one of my favourites, and I can’t wait to go racing there again this year.”

Norris heads to Spa tenth in the drivers’ standings on twenty-four points, thirty-four points and three places behind his more experienced team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren meanwhile head into the second half of the season in a comfortable fourth place in the constructors’ standings on eighty-two points, thirty-nine ahead of the their nearest rival yet a mammoth 162-points behind the top three.