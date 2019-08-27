Leclerc Believes Spa Truly Shows F1 Cornering Speed

Charles Leclerc believes Spa-Francorchamps is the “most beautiful” circuit on the Formula One calendar as the sport returns from its summer break.

The Belgian Grand Prix kicks off the final run of races accumulating in Abu Dhabi in December with Leclerc aiming for his maiden victory after coming close already this season.

Leclerc says getting back to action following the long summer break at Spa makes the return to racing even better.

“Spa-Francorchamps is one of the greatest race tracks in the world and one of the most beautiful that we race on in Formula 1.

“So it makes starting racing again after the summer break even more enjoyable.

“It’s always impressive when you realise just how fast the current Formula 1 cars can go through the corners and at no other track is that perception so obvious.”

Eau Rouge is one of the most famous corner in all of motorsport and Leclerc discusses the challenges the drivers face when tackling this world famous corner.

“I’m thinking particularly of the uphill esses at Eau Rouge.

“The first time you get a look at it, you realise how narrow and steep it is.

“Well, in the dry, it’s flat, despite the compression and other aspects making it particularly demanding physically, especially in the first few laps.”

Leclerc calls it unique but admits as the weekend goes on, Eau Rouge just becomes “a corner like any other”.

“With each passing lap, your neck gets used to it, your brain takes it all on board and it becomes a corner like any other, trying to get the most out of it to help with the rest of the lap, but it is still a unique section of track.”

Spa-Francorchamps in the longest track on the calendar at just over seven kilometres and the Scuderia Ferrari driver knows he has to get every corner right if he is to have a strong weekend and admits, one mistake can have a major implication for your session due to the track length.

“And there are plenty of other key points at Spa, which is why it is so important to get all the key section absolutely right to produce the best possible performance on the first qualifying lap.

“That’s also because it is a particularly long lap and having to abort one can upset your timetable for that part of the session.”