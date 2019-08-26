Losing Williams Drive would Need Something ‘Drastic’ to Happen – Russell

George Russell says it would take something ‘drastic’ to happen for him to not be at Williams Racing next season, with the Briton currently in the first year of a three-year contract with the Grove-based outfit.

Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams has stated that the 2018 FIA Formula 2 champion is under a long-term contract with Williams, and Russell has long ago distanced himself from the second seat at the Mercedes AMG Motorsport outfit, with the drive alongside Lewis Hamilton set to be a straight fight between Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon.

Russell is a part of the Mercedes-Benz programme and has their full support, and should Mercedes come calling, it is likely that he would make the move away from Williams. However, at this stage of his career, he is settling in at his current employers with the aim of moving them away from the bottom of the grid.

“The matter of the fact is as Claire said, I signed a three-year contract with Williams,” said Russell to Motorsport.com. “So, unless anything drastic happened, I see no reason why I wouldn’t be here for the following couple of years.

“I know in Mercedes, as long as I’m performing, they will support me and it does relax as you as a driver because you can fully focus on the job at hand.

“If you have one bad weekend, they’re not going to snap at you and ask what the hell went on there. They’ll offer support and advice for how not to be in the same situation again.

“It’s a really great way of doing things. As long as I’m doing my job and they’re giving me the opportunity to allow me to focus on the job, I think I’m in the best hands possible on the whole grid.”