Magnussen Hoping Haas ‘Find the Race Pace’ across Second Half of 2019

Kevin Magnussen says the summer break was important for the mechanics and engineers as it gave them the opportunity to refresh and recharge their batteries, and more importantly spend some valuable time with their families.

Formula 1 is often on the road for weeks or even months at a time, meaning returning home for any amount of time is difficult, particularly for those working on the cars right through the day.

Magnussen hopes the break has ensured everyone is fresh for the remainder of the season, where he hopes that his Haas F1 Team can enjoy a more positive second half of the year after only three top ten finishes for the Dane in the first twelve Grand Prix.

“It’s a bit of a rest for the whole team, especially for the mechanics and engineers,” said Magnussen ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. “They need the break to get back home to their families and spend a bit of time away from race cars.

“When they come back, they’re recharged and ready to fight for another half of the season.”

Magnussen insists nothing is certain in Formula 1, and it is up to Haas to find the race pace that will transform their season around and move them up from their current ninth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“You’ve just got to put it all together and find the race pace and then we’ll be good,” Magnussen added.

Magnussen says that Formula 1 should focus on securing the future of the historic tracks on the calendar rather than introducing new venues, with Spa-Francorchamps one of those tracks worth protecting.

The Dane says a driver can make up a lot of time around a lap of the Belgian track, and it is a track that offers opportunities to pass, something some tracks are often lacking.

“I would just say it’s a track featuring high speeds, lots of corners, and if you put a perfect lap together there, you can make up time as the lap is so long,” said the Dane. “The races there are often quite entertaining because of the weather, and also because it’s a track where you can overtake.

“It’s a spectacular track. I’m a big fan of the old tracks because they have history and they have character. If you ask me, we should focus on just that. My fingers are crossed for some cool racetracks.”