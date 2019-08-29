Maldonado Walks from JOTA

Pastor Maldonado has announced his departure from the JOTA-Sport LMP2 team ahead of the FIA World Endurance Championship 4 Hours of Silverstone.

Maldonado contributed the split between the team and him due to not being able to reach a balanced agreement.

The trio of Maldonado, Roberto Gonzalez and Anthony Davidson had all moved to JOTA from DragonSpeed, where they raced in the WEC Super Season. Maldonado contented with the JOTA team for the Prologue last month and there was no sign of dispute between the two parties.

However, making a post on his Instagram account last Friday, the Venezuelan wrote: “I want to inform that officially I’ll not participate this season together with my teammates Roberto Gonzalez and Anthony Davidson in Jota-Sport at FIA WEC due to not reaching a balance agreement between the parties.

“I take the opportunity to wish the best of luck to my ex-teammates for this championship 2019-2020.”

No official word has come from the team about the split, only the confirmation that Antonio Felix da Costa will be taking Maldonado’s seat to complete the three driver line-up.

“I greatly thank Pastor Maldonado for the magnificent work he did with us this time in the FIA WEC.” Gonzalez told Autosport at the departure of his team mate. “No doubt we all grew up together, formed a great team and achieved excellent results. I wish him and his family the best in all his projects.

“I also take the opportunity to welcome Antonio Felix da Costa, who will be completing the alignment of Jota #38 for the 2019/20 season. I know he is a great driver, he has a lot of experience, and he will contribute a lot to the team.”