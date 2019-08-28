McLaren Looking to Keep Momentum Going into Second Half of 2019 – Seidl

Andreas Seidl says it is important for the McLaren F1 Team to return to the Formula 1 paddock at Spa-Francorchamps fully focussed, with the hope to continue the positive momentum they had in the races prior to the summer shutdown.

McLaren currently sit fourth in the Constructors’ Championship after the first twelve races of the season, with Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris both enjoying positive results. It is Sainz’s results in the races prior to the break that have stood out, with fifth place finishes in both the German and Hungarian Grand Prix meaning he sits seventh in the Drivers’ standings with nine races to go.

Seidl, the team principal at McLaren, feels the shutdown was a good opportunity for the team to relax and re-energise ahead of the remaining races of the season, with the focus to continue their push and consolidate their position in the championship.

“The summer break has been a good opportunity for the team to relax and spend time with family and friends, but now we’re focussed and ready to go racing again,” said Seidl. “We now look to keep our momentum going into the second half of the season.

“As always, we must focus on ensuring our race operations are as good as they can be, that includes strategy, pit-stops and reliability. The midfield battle will continue to be tight until the end of the season, so it’s crucial that we keep giving our drivers the best chance at scoring points each weekend.

“We want to consolidate our current position and maintain our positive trend.”

Seidl says as much of the battle will be decided back at their factory in Woking as it will on track, and he is pleased with the job that both Sainz and Norris have done so far in 2019. He insists McLaren will be fighting right until the end of the season in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of moving themselves closer to the front three teams as possible.

“Much of the midfield battle will be decided back at the factory, as well as on the track, and Carlos and Lando have done a fantastic job so far,” said Seidl. “We now look to keep moving forward together as a team.

“This fight will continue right up to the end of the season.”