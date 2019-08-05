Joan Mir has been diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion following a high-speed crash during today’s test at Brno.

The Suzuki rider fell at turn one with around 45 minutes left of the session. The test was red flagged immediately and he was taken to hospital.

Mir was diagnosed at the circuit, before undergoing a CT scan and further checks at the hospital. Those checks confirmed that no further damage had been caused. He will, however, be monitored over the next days while he rests and recovers.

Speaking about his accident, Mir said:

“The crash was a scary one, but finally it looks like everything is more or less OK. I had some pain and struggled to breathe initially, but then the situation got better and better and I received excellent assistance and support from the medics at the track.

“It will take a couple of days to recover, I need to take it easy and take my time, but at the moment I feel relieved that everything is OK, and I hope I will be 100% ready to race in Austria in just a few days.”

Test Performance

Before his crash, Mir had spent the first half of the day trying out the same new aerodynamic fairing used by Alex Rins during the race weekend. He also worked on some general settings of the bike.

Despite his heavy fall, Mir ended the one-day test seventh overall. His quickest lap-time of 1:56.164 was +0.548s slower than pace-setter, Fabio Quartararo.

Team manager, Davide Brivio, added:

“Joan crashed at the end of the test, which unfortunately means that the day wasn’t all positive. Up until then we were going well and checking lots of different items. Joan tested the new aero package and we received positive feedback from him, so I think we’ll be using it again in the coming races.”

What’s Next for Mir?

Whilst Mir takes time to recover in the coming days, the team will be preparing for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. It remains unclear whether he’ll be fit to ride.