‘No Downside’ to Twenty-Two Race Schedule if Current Three Engine Allocation Remains – Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner believes there is no downside to having twenty-two races on the Formula 1 calendar in 2020, although he appreciates there is only a small upside to expanding the season.

The Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team remains cautious about the planned 2020 campaign, with the Dutch and Vietnam Grand Prix being added to the schedule, while only the German Grand Prix is likely to drop off, leaving a twenty-two race season, the longest in Formula 1 history.

The caution comes from what is decided about engine allocations, with Steiner believing it would not be financially viable to introduce a fourth power unit to each driver, and he is confident the current allocation of three per season is the way to go.

“It depends also where you end up in the championship,” Steiner is quoted as saying by Crash.net. “The big ones get more, so for them it’s more beneficial, but they spend also more money so in the end.

“I don’t think there’s a big upside, but at least there is no downside. So long there is no financial downside, yes we make the effort. I am okay with it.

“But we need to find out and we need to keep it to three engines. If you introduce a fourth engine, it doesn’t make sense for us financially. If they are confident we can do it with three engines, then I am fine with it. I don’t know the date exactly.”

Steiner is also keen to point out that having four consecutive exciting Grand Prix does not mean the sport has been fixed, and he continues to push to have a more level playing field so more teams and drivers can have a chance of wins, points and podiums every weekend.

The Italian knows how reactive people are when it comes to Formula 1, and just because they excitement has been seen in the Austrian, British, German and Hungarian Grand Prix, it is quite plausible that this could be followed by four bad races.

“You need to be cautious that we had good shows and never forget that we don’t want to kill it, because we had four good shows,” Steiner is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“We still need to make it better in general, you know, level playing field, because this can be the most exciting sport in the world, in my opinion, so we never have to forget that.

“Not that because we had four good races it’s all good now. Somebody is having a billion [dollar] budget and living in this dream world. We had four good ones, but there is always the risk that we’ll have four bad ones. Then we complain. We are too reactive.

“You need to keep I think the bigger picture in mind. Yeah, we had four good ones, thank you, but we want 21 or 22 of those. That’s what I would be doing, trying to focus on that one. To have them all good and work towards it.”